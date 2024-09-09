Give leaners platform, tools to excel in education – Phale

Enock Pale (center) standin at the back

By Alinafe Nyanda

Member of Parliament for Salima North-West Constituency Enock Phale has said students should be given a platform and the right tools to excel well in their education.

He was speaking at Matenje Community Day Secondary School on Saturday during a sendoff ceremony organized for 34 leaners who have been selected to national and district secondary schools.

Phale said he feel sad to see bright leaners failing to further their education to Secondary school due to financial constraints hence awarding the 34 students with financial assistance and school materials.

Phale wants to empower and motivate the leaners

“I want to empower and motivate the leaners to continue working hard so that others should emulate the same energy. This financial support will cover the whole form one school fees for some. I organized this function in liaison with my friends to award these leaners who have made it to various secondary from my constituency. We are giving out gifts for them to start with, as they go to secondary school,” he said.

He then assured the community to support leaners with their education in the wake of the 2030 Global Agenda and sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which seek to leave no one behind, including leaners.

Four leaners who made it to national secondary schools have walked away with MK1 million each as a startup for their secondary education worth another MK1million left to be given later.