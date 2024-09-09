Fuel pumps run dry in Ntcheu

Long queues have formed at service stations in Ntcheu Boma as a fuel shortage hits the area, with most petrol stations running out of stock.

The situation is causing inconvenience to motorists and commuters in Ntcheu, with many expressing frustration at the lack of fuel.

The shortage comes despite stable fuel supplies in other districts, including Blantyre, Balaka, Neno, and Lilongwe.

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) is yet to comment on the situation.

Last week, motorists in Blantyre formed long queues at filling stations amid speculation of a pending fuel price hike, which Mera denied.

In a statement, Mera said the price for petrol remains at K2,530, diesel at K2,734 and paraffin at K1,910.

However, the Natural Resources and Climate Change Committee of Parliament recently recommended a fuel price hike, which may have contributed to the shortage.