CRBSC lauds FAM over Beach Soccer League launch

Big 2 Munali won the ceremonial match

By Alinafe Nyanda

Central Regional Beach Soccer Committee (CRBSC) has commended Football Association of Malawi (Fam) for launching the 2024 HTD national Beach Soccer League season in Salima on Sunday.

CRBSC general secretary Franki Chisambula described the launch as a significant step towards promoting the sport in the region saying Beach Soccer has proven that it has potential to win big on the international stage if it is well supported.

According to Chisambula as a Committee they will intensify search for more sponsors in a quest to make the game more competitive which in turn will strengthen Beach Soccer national team with guidance and support from FAM and other stakeholders.

Chisambula said that the hike of prize money for the champions this season will spearhead competition amongst teams in all regions and make the league more competitive and entertaining in the process.

Haiya – FAM plans to bring beach soccer to cities

FAM president Fleetwood Haiya expressed optimism that 2024 HTD national Beach Soccer League Season will greatly help Malawi National Team Beach Soccer to prepare accordingly for this year AFCON Beach Soccer to be held in Egypt.

Haiya said FAM plans to bring the game to cities by constructing Beach Soccer facilities across the country as he urged companies and other stakeholders to partner with the football governing body in investing the sport.

The ceremonial match between Big 2 Munali and Sengabay Warriors finished 3-2 in favor of Big 2 Munali.

The league is being sponsored by HTD to a tune of MK42 million and is played in five Zones namely Karonga, Nkhatabay, Nkhotakota, Salima and Mangochi.