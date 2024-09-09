Chakwera takes away stadiums from Bullets, Wanderers

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration has announced that two proposed stadiums in Soche and Zingwangwa will be owned and controlled by the state, reversing a previous decision to award them to two football clubs.

The move means that FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will no longer have ownership of the stadiums as previously awarded by former President Peter Mutharika in 2019.

Minister of Youth, Uchizi Mkandawire, stated that the government will instead sign management agreements with the teams, allowing them to use the facilities.

The decision comes as the government moves to resume construction on the stadiums, which had been halted due to issues with the initial project initiation.

A budget of K2.4 billion has been allocated for the completion of both stadiums.

Officials from Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are yet to comment on the development.