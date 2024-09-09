Chakwera assures Nsanje Communities on food availability

By Robert Nayeja

Nsanje, September 9, Mana: President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has assured Nsanje people that maize will be available in all admarc deports starting this week.

Chakwera was speaking on Monday during the whistle stop at Sorjin in Nsanje.

He said he has also directed DODMA to continue providing food assistance to those who cannot afford to buy.

He also assured communities that everyone is entitled to access business loans at National Economic Empowerment Funds ( NEEF)

A member of parliament for the area, Gladys Ganda hailed the president for providing developments in the country regardless of political affiliation.