BREAKING NEWS: Social media influencer Tamia Ja faces arrest

Malawian social media influencer Tamia Ja, whose real name is Hannah Jabesi, is facing arrest for revealing someone’s HIV status without their consent.

Ja posted a live video on Facebook claiming that a man from Salima took his own life after discovering his wife was taking antiretroviral drugs (ARVs).

However, the National AIDS Commission (NAC) has warned Ja that her actions are illegal and a violation of the individual’s privacy, citing the HIV and AIDS Act of 2018.

The commission has demanded that Ja remove the post and issue a public apology by 2 pm on September 9, 2024, or face legal proceedings.

Despite the warning, Ja has yet to comply, sparking a heated debate about the responsible use of social media platforms and the importance of protecting individuals’ privacy.

This is not the first time Ja has faced controversy over her social media posts.

She has been accused of using her platform to spread misinformation and sensationalize sensitive topics.