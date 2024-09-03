ANALYSTS OF UTM PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) has announced that it will be going to a Convention to elect its leadership to run the affairs of the party for the next 5-years.

Amongst the positions that will be up for grabs at the Convention will be that of President of the party.

UTM is currently being headed by Dr Michael Bizwick Usi who is also the country’s Vice President who replaced the founding leader, the late Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

As a media body, we have taken time to analyze the presidential hopefuls that have come out and look at their possible motives and their chances of winning the race.

1 Dr Matthews Mtumbuka

He is an accomplished Engineer who has worked with the late Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima at Airtel Malawi. Apart from being both Catholics, the two are reported to have been very good friends.

He has worked for several international organizations. Dr Mtumbuka is less than a month old in the UTM party and as he goes to the Convention, just like Dr Kabambe, he will only be less than 4 months old in the UTM.

Apart from being a University Students Union President during his days, Dr Mathews Mtumbuka has no political capital.

It is not known why he would be an area of interest to be UTM leader as ‘being friends with Chilima’ or ‘being fellow Catholic like Chilima’ may not be used as a yardstick.

How UTM people would entrust such a person to be its President, your guess is as good as ours.

2 Engineer Newton Kambala

A very respected and accomplished Engineer and entrepreneur who a few years ago surprised many in registering a political party that he named UTP. Under the UTP, Engineer Kambala never addressed any political rally and the UTP idea turned into what is called UTM today when the late Dr Saulos Chilima took it over and swallowed all the UTP leadership.

Many people we have spoken to speak of Engineer Newton Kambala not being a politician as he has no political capital. He is highly respected as an engineer and entrepreneur. He therefore doesn’t feature anywhere to become the UTM President replacing the late Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

3 Patricia Kaliati

The former Mulanje West Parliamentarian is probably the most experienced politician amongst those that have expressed interest to run for the UTM Presidency.

She has held several ministerial positions in several governments including the UDF, DPP and the current Tonse Government.

She is a devout Catholic just like the late Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

However, many speak of lack of leadership skills in Kaliati. She is also labeled as a Confucianist as she is the one who led the faction that quit the Tonse Alliance after the death of Chilima.

She is also suspected to be power hungry as her caliber doesn’t really fit to be the President of UTM as she takes herself to be.

Education wise is also reported to be lacking in a big way in comparison to the other contesting candidates.

4 Dr Michael Biweck Usi

Is an experienced developmental expert who has successfully run projects in Malawi and beyond.

He is the man behind the successful story of ADRA in Malawi.

Usi has been a brand name in the country that is liked and followed by many including the young and old.

With two Masters Degrees and a PhD to his belt, Dr Usi stands out to have a greater advantage amongst those contesting for the UTM Presidency.

Dr Michael Usi was chosen and picked for UTM Vice President by the founding President of UTM the late Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

Dr Chilima may have seen good qualities of leadership in Dr Michael Usi and no wonder President Lazarus Chakwera also chose him as the country’s Vice President following the death of Chilima.

Dr Michael Usi stands a much better chance amongst those contesting because among other reasons, he is the current UTM leader, he has been in cabinet continuously for over 4 years. He is also the country’s Vice President which gives him a greater advantage of all contestants.

As the UTM arranges and organizes its Convention, may the best candidate win and steer the UTM to prosperity ahead of next year’s general elections.