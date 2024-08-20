Masintha Choir to launch “N’daima pagombe” album

By Chisomo Sumani

Lilongwe, August 20, Mana: Masintha CCAP Church Choir is set to launch its latest Classical Music album titled, “N’daima pagombe,” on September 29, 2024, at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) Main Foyer from 1:00 pm.

The Launch will have performances by New Apostolic Church Choir, Area 47 SDA Senior Youth Choir, the Area 25 Salvation Army Brass Band and Nkhoma Synod Classical Music Society Choir.

“We have realized that it is not only the people around us who needs to be inspired by the Gospel, we share through songs and came up with the album launch to cater for a lot more people as singing is a part of preaching the gospel.” Masintha CCAP Choir Chairperson, Firstday Ching’ani noted.

The Choir see it to be very essential to receive the presence of all people in their album launch.

“All along, we have been assisting our sister churches in one way or the other, paying school fees for less privileged members and even help in the provision of basic needs for some member such the completion of this launch giving us the stamina to reach out the more, with an inclusion of prisoners in our reach,” he explained.

The Music Director, Yamikani Ching’ani said that, “My ultimate role is to bridge the artistic and spiritual aspects of the music, ensuring a meaningful and transformative experience to both the choir and the congregation.

The Album launch event will serve as a platform for bringing people together by creating an uplifting and spiritually enriching experience.”

The Choir anticipate significant excitement and engagement of the audience in a positive response to both the album’s content and the event’s atmosphere.

Once the album is launched, Masintha CCAP Church Choir is set to make their songs accessible through several platforms like Facebook, through CDs, in flash disks and more, making it possible for one to access the gospel far and wide while positively impacting spiritual growth in people.

People are encouraged to be part of the choir’s efforts in their contributions either through donations or by supporting their ministry beyond the event.

The Masintha CCAP Church Choir has been a significant presence in the country’s Christian music scene, known for their dedication to spreading the gospel through their impactful music.

For more information or to offer support to the choir, interested parties are encouraged to contact the choir’s representatives directly Chairperson, Mr. Firstday Ching’ani on 0999 335 774 and the following banking details respectively;

Bank Name: FCB Bank,

Branch: Lilongwe,

Account NAME: Masintha CCAP Church Choir

Account Number: 0005243047774

Account Type: Savings