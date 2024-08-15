Mr Chamkakala, Mr Masanjala please leave Mr Norman Chisale alone…ili ndi dziko, zinthu zimasintha

When President Chakwera fired former Director of Public Prosecutions Dr. Steven Kayuni for abusing his office to avenge a personal fight against former ACB Director Martha Chizuma, many Malawians felt relieved that the decision was grounded in law and facts.

President Chakwera stated, “To prevent him from using a public office to settle a personal injury, I have removed Dr. Kayuni from office with immediate effect, and I thank him for his many years of service.” This move was seen as a warning to public officers who use their powers to trample on the poor and defenseless.

However, some individuals failed to recognize this as an opportunity to put Malawi first and prioritize the greater good over personal egos. This year, Malawians witnessed another disturbing tactic employed by the new Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Masaulo Edwin Chamkakala and Chief State Advocate Pilirani Masanjala.

He attempted to stretch the law to charge someone with a felony for allegedly insulting a minister under the Penal Code. However, the case was thrown out by a magistrate in Lilongwe.

We emphasize that public offices are a privilege, and the Constitution of Malawi stresses that all power exercised must be based on “sustained trust.” Mr. Chamkakala’s appeal against his own Minister of Justice’s wishes was widely criticized as atrocious and reminiscent of the backward thinking of the Kamuzu era.

Although he has since withdrawn the appeal after facing criticism from fellow lawyers and stakeholders, his reputation has been tarnished as someone who harbors hatred against certain citizens. It is essential to recognize that what unites us as a nation is stronger than what divides us.

Targeting Norman Paulosi Chisale solely because he is a bodyguard of former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is a clear example of bad politics and must be condemned. Political parties come and go, but Malawi will endure forever.

The message is clear: Malawians will not surrender their freedom due to fear, nor will they relinquish their rights because someone in power seeks to victimize them. Malawians will not lose direction due to fear of those who wield power, and they will not bow to individuals who abuse their office for personal gain and ambitions.