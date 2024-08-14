VICE PRESIDENT USI HOLDS CRUCIAL UTM INDABA

Malawi Vice-President Michael Usi in his capacity as leader for the United Transformation Party (UTM) is currently chairing a closed-door meeting for the National Executive Committee (NEC) at his official residence in Lilongwe.

The meeting comes at a critical juncture for the party, following its recent announcement for departure from the governing Tonse Alliance.

Sources close to the party have revealed that the meeting will focus on key party matters, including the implications of leaving the alliance and the future direction of the UTM.

As the leader of UTM, Vice-President Usi is expected to outline his vision for the party’s future and consolidate its position in Malawi’s political landscape.

The meeting is seen as a crucial step in shaping UTM’s trajectory, and Vice-President Usi’s leadership skills will be put to the test as he navigates the complex political situation facing the party and the country as a whole.

Despite the challenges posed by the party’s departure from the alliance, Usi remains a key figure in Malawian politics for his role as the current UTM leader as well as the country’s second in command after President Lazarus Chakwera.