TNM unveils cutting-edge Fintech innovations

…..Introduces eSIM, Mpamba Quick Pay, Micro Merchant Wallet & Salary Overdraft

Lilongwe, August 9, 2024 – Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and digital solutions provider, TNM Plc, has launched a range of Fintech innovations aimed to increase access to cash flow for customers.

The new range of products will go a long way to deepen digital financial inclusion as well as put Malawi on the highway to environmentally-friendly consumption of telecom services and products.

The new offerings include eSIM technology, a Micro Merchants Wallet, Mpamba Quick Pay, and Mpamba Salary Overdraft, all set to enhance convenience, accessibility, productivity, and efficiency for users.

In addition, the innovations are designed to address real needs and deliver a supreme experience to Malawians.

According to Michel A. Hebert, TNM’s Chief Executive Officer, the innovations aim at aligning Malawians with the global telecommunications and FINTECH trends.

“At TNM our mission is to build world-class digital solutions to empower every Malawian and connect Malawi to the world. Therefore, unveiling these innovations attests to our commitment towards revolutionizing Malawi’s digital landscape,” said Michel.

Through these innovations, TNM envisions the creation of digitally enhanced societies that benefit more from the services offered.

“We are thrilled to introduce these innovations that reflect our commitment to enhancing the digital experience for our customers. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and addressing real-world needs, we aim to provide solutions that offer greater convenience, empowerment, and financial well-being,” he said.

Reacting to the announcement, a customer Lucius Tito who regularly uses TNM’s Mpamba Ndikankhe, the company’s mobile loan through Mpamba said he looked forward to interacting with TNM’s new products.

“I use TNM Mpamba Ndikankhe and Pasavute every day and these services have proved life-saving. It’s great to see that TNM continues to pay attention to local insights to drive product innovation,” said Tito.

Hebert added that the introduction of these innovations marks a significant advancement in mobile connectivity and mobile money.

“The embedded SIM (eSIM) innovation simplifies the user experience and offers greater flexibility and enhanced security. This gives unparalleled customer experience and convenience on our best 4G and only 5G network in Malawi. On the other hand, Micro Merchant Wallet aims to empower small business owners and entrepreneurs by providing them with affordable and user-friendly mobile payment solutions. To the customers of our small businesses, this offers the convenience of making payments without the risks of carrying cash around. This makes both the merchant and the customer experience a secure transaction environment”

“The new Mpamba Quick Pay feature is designed to streamline payment processes, making transactions faster and more convenient. With the use of a smart phone, the customer just scans a QR code at the checkout counter and payment will be done. Finally, the revolutionary Mpamba Salary Overdraft will provide salaried employees with quick access to salary advances directly through their Mpamba wallets. By offering salary advances directly through the Mpamba wallet, TNM Mpamba is addressing an essential need for financial flexibility,” added Hebert.

TNM has assured Malawians of continued innovations in the industry as it cements its position as a pioneer telecommunications service provider in the country. It is the only 5G network provider in Malawi and a leader in innovative digital solutions for both individuals and businesses. TNM Mpamba is a FINTECH solutions provider that has served the Malawian society with the convenient and trusted services for more than 10 years.