Machinga Chiefs visit Mutharika at Page House

Traditional leaders from Machinga recently visited Former President of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika at his Page House residence in Mangochi.

The chiefs, led by Member of Parliament for Machinga Central, Daud Chikwanje, discussed the challenges facing Malawians under the current administration of President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mutharika, who is seeking re-election, assured the chiefs that he would address the country’s challenges if elected president next year.

“I am aware of the difficulties Malawians are facing, and I will start rebuilding the country in 2025,” said Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party-DPP leader.

The meeting comes as Mutharika seeks to regain state presidency next year.