spot_img
spot_img
19.2 C
New York
Thursday, August 8, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Machinga Chiefs visit Mutharika at Page House

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Traditional leaders from Machinga recently visited Former President of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika at his Page House residence in Mangochi.

The chiefs, led by Member of Parliament for Machinga Central, Daud Chikwanje, discussed the challenges facing Malawians under the current administration of President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mutharika, who is seeking re-election, assured the chiefs that he would address the country’s challenges if elected president next year.

“I am aware of the difficulties Malawians are facing, and I will start rebuilding the country in 2025,” said Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party-DPP leader.

The meeting comes as Mutharika seeks to regain state presidency next year.

Previous article
Chaka cha mawa ndiyambapo ntchito yokonza Malawi- Mutharika watsimikizira Mafumu a ku Machinga
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc