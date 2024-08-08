Chakwera ready to lead MCP in 2025 elections

By Tabbu Kauye & Eunice Disi Lole

Lilongwe, August 8, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President, says he is ready to lead the party in the next election, if he is re-elected at the party’s elective convention.

He made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday during the party’s 2024 elective convention.

Chakwera described the convention as one of its kind, considering where the party is coming from and how strong it has become over the years.

“I am optimistic that MCP will emerge victorious in the 2025 general elections,” he said.

The Malawi leader appealed to delegates to the convention not to be swayed by money and material things but choose leaders who have the best interest of Malawians at heart.

Chakwera also reminded the people that he does not choose people in party position but it is only the delegates who choose leaders.

“It is a pity to hear that other candidates are telling people that I want them to take some party positions. Is a lie.

“I, therefore, encourage all delegates to vote without fear, but with sincere earnest, without being coerced,” said Chakwera.

MCP Convention Steering Committee Chairpesron, Kezzie Msukwa, appealed to delegates and all party members to uphold unity in the party.

Msukwa assured President Chakwera that delegates will act in the best interest of the party by choosing office bearers who are committed to safeguarding the party’s core values and principles.