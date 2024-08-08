ANALYSTS CAUTION KALIATI AGAINST UNDERMINING VP USI

By Our Reporter

A respected political analyst has cautioned the Secretary General of the United Transformation Party (UTM) Patricia Kaliati against undermining the leadership of Dr Michael Usi, saying doing so will only lead to the destruction of the party.

The caution, comes in the awake of recent events where Kaliati has given out interviews and addressed gatherings that have revealed she is against the leadership of Usi.

Usi, who is also the country’s Vice President ascended to the Presidency of UTM following the demise of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima who was also UTM founding President.

In her recent addresses to people gathered at Chilima’s candlelight memorials and political rally in Mzuzu, Kaliati in her speeches openly showed that she does not like and take any instructions from her party leader Dr Michael Usi.

The Malawi public has also seen Kaliati openly conducting important party events without engaging Dr Michael Usi.

A Political Scientist Edmond Chirwa of the Mzuzu University says what the UTM Secretary General is doing is a big mistake that may lead to total destruction of the party.

“Constitutionally, Dr Usi is the President of UTM and there can never be two centers of power. It’s either Kaliati accepts the leadership of the party or she destroys the party,” he said.

The analyst further warned Kaliati that UTM should be celebrating that after the death of its leader, President Lazarus Chakwera appointed one of them to be Vice President of the country instead of choosing from elsewhere and this should be a big plus for UTM.

“The President wasn’t bound to choose from UTM but he decided to take Dr Usi. Instead of celebrating this, Kaliati and others in the UTM seem to be pulling in the opposite direction which is not good for the party,” he concluded.

Following his ascendancy to the office of Vice President of the country and President of the UTM, Dr Michael Usi has always preached unity and tolerance amongst Malawians and UTM supporters.