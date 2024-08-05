Police arrest bar owner for wounding customer in Mangochi

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Police at Makokola in Mangochi have arrested 40-year-old Mussah Namakwera on allegations of severely assaulting one of his customers, Lucius Nyozani Goliath 22, from Nsenga village, Traditional Authority Mponda in the district over a disputed pool table token.

The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Makawa Trading Centre.

Mangochi Police Station Public Relations Officer Amina Tepani Daudi says the suspect owns Namakwera Bar at Makawa Trading Centre and on the said date, the victim went to the bar to spend some leisure time where he found the suspect busy serving other customers.

Daudi added that the wrangle arose between the victim and the suspect after the victim requested to be given back his money for the pool table token, claiming he was not given the token.

“Although other customers tried to convince the victim that he had received the token, a fight erupted between the two”,She explained

She went on to say that the suspect took a metal object and assaulted the victim several times in the head, causing deep cuts and the victim fell unconscious as blood oozed profusely.

Later ,the matter was reported to Makokola Police Unit and the victim was rushed to Koche Community Hospital where he was referred to Mangochi District Hospital.

Meanwhile, the victim who is in critical condition, has been further referred to Zomba Central Hospital.

The suspect will appear in court after completion of paperwork to answer charges of unlawful wounding.

Namakwera hails from Mbamba village, Traditional Authority Mulumbe in Zomba.