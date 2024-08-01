Chakwera asks Mzuni graduates to show relevance in the industry

By Rose Cross Mahorya

Mzuzu, August 1, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera has asked graduating students at Mzuzu University to live a life worth of their papers once they go to join the employment sector if they are to be of value.

Addressing the congregation of 600 plus students, Chakwera said there are a lot of graduates out there who have papers but are of no worth because they did not translate their respective knowledge and skills to be useful.

“When you go out there you need to prove to the world how different you are after spending years at the university.

“The world needs intellects who know how to apply their knowledge, skills and capabilities not just making noise that you have a paper,” he said.

Chakwera further noted that what the country needs is people who can help boost the country’s industrialization and mechanization to help raise the country’s economic stance.

“It is a tragedy for a country to have graduates who have knowledge and skills but do not know how to use them with excellence and translate them into something worth appreciating,” he said.

Mzuzu University Vice Chancellor, Wales Singini said as an institution, they are aware of challenges of accessing employment out there, hence they have trained them to be self-reliant.

“We have deliberately linked all our programs with entrepreneurship so that when they go out there, they can be able to employ themselves,” he said.

He however appealed to them to desist from being corrupt and unprofessional.

“At Mzuni, we did not train you to use that knowledge and skills to steal public funds and property. Rather we expect you to be good ambassadors of this institution,” he said.

Earlier, Mzuzu University Council Chairperson, Hawa Ndilowe said the university has embarked on an initiative to increase linkages with organisations and companies so that together they introduce programs tailored to address professional gaps in the respective industries.

“In the next 3 years, we are working at establishing linkages with the industry so that we offer demand driven programs,” she said.

The Theme for this year’s graduation ceremony was, “Increasing greatness, honour, relevance and impact of Mzuni”

2652 students have graduated in various fields; the highest number since the university opened its doors in 2001, with 11 graduating with PHDs for the first time.

Chakwera gave K350,000 each to students graduating with PHDs and K200,000 each to students graduating with distinctions.