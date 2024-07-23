“Hidden Gold” in Piggery: Makungwa Group’s Venture Pays Off

By Andrew Ziba and Triza Lipato

In the area of Traditional Authority Kunthembwe in Blantyre, Makungwa Piggery Group stands tall as a beacon of resilience and prosperity.

Founded in 2010 by a group of visionary individuals, including six determined men and fourteen empowered women, the group set out on a journey to redefine success in their community after facing a lot of challenges bordering on poverty.

Their perseverance bore fruit in 2022 when Makungwa Piggery Group was awarded a substantial grant of K14.2 million courtesy of the World Bank-funded Malawi Watershed Services Improvement Project (MWASIP) matching grants.

With unwavering determination, they swiftly put this investment to work, channeling it into the construction of ten modern pig kholas and the acquisition of sixty high-quality pigs.

Chisomo Banda, one of the members of the group, says on the path to success Makungwa Piggery Group faced challenges.

“Nine of our pigs succumbed to unforeseen circumstances,” he says, adding: “however, we believe that was our gateway to success.

Today, Makungwa Piggery Group proudly boasts a thriving enterprise, with forty-eight healthy piglets frolicking in the sunshine.

Through careful management and planning, they have nurtured sixteen of their initial pigs to bring new life into their developing piggery.

Makungwa Piggery Group’s exploits are a clear testimony of good collaboration and unwavering dedication among the communities.

Chair of the group, Wilson Kalamula, says their journey serves as inspiration, not only for their fellow villagers but also to aspiring entrepreneurs in Malawi, proving that with passion, perseverance, and a shared vision, anything is achievable.

As they look towards the horizon, Makungwa Piggery Group sees not just a thriving business, but a future brimming with possibilities.

Makungwa group is one of the 12 matching grant groups in Kapichira catchment where MWASIP is implementing its interventions.

Limbikani Matching group in Namputu Village, GVH Mzigala, T/A Kunthembwe, has a similar story. The group, which comprises 27 members with a majority being women, also received a matching grant of K14.2 million in 2023.

Secretary of the group, Vincent Champhuka, says they invested the money into pig production for consumption and commercial gains.

Today, Champhuka says, each member has not less than six pigs, which are benefiting them with manure, food, and income.

“MWASIP has really transformed our lives because previously, our source of survival was charcoal business, but today the trajectory has shifted to pig production,” he says.

Sellina Jokala, one of the beneficiaries of the Limbikani matching grant group, says: “the proceeds I got from the sales of the pigs, I have managed to complete building a three-bedroomed house and also, I am able to pay school fees for my children.”

District Health Agriculture and Livestock officer for Blantyre, Evance Mtengula, said so far, MWASIP through matching grants has disbursed K146.9 million to 12 groups comprised of 268 farmers in Kapichira area.

“The grants have transformed the lives of many communities. From the various enterprises they invested their money, they are able to get much-needed income, food, and manure,” he said.

According to Mtengula, from the first three groups that received the grants in 2022, currently, they have 216 pigs.