NBM Pensions investment income excites Lilongwe customers

William Mabulekesi CEO NBM PAL

NBM Pensions Administration Limited (NBM PAL) customers have expressed excitement over the increased investment income declared by the company.

NBM PAL, a subsidiary of National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, declared an increase on investment income to 42 percent for the year 2023 as compared to 27 percent in 2022.

Speaking in an interview after a pension seminar in Lilongwe on Thursday, Human Resources Manager at Afro-Egypt Engineering Company, Shungu Nyoni said the investment income declared by NBM PAL is encouraging to almost every customer and they will continue to invest in the company.

“We are working with NBM Pal and so far, so good. Even our employees are satisfied and, we hope this year we will also register an increase,” said Nyoni.

NBM PAL Chief Executive Officer (CEO), William Mabulekesi said they organized the seminar in partnership with NBM Capital Markets Limited to brief customers about the growth in the investment income and other pension related issues.”

“We wanted to interact with our customers and share the exciting news, particularly to sponsoring employers and their respective employees who are the ultimate members and principal beneficiaries of the overall Fund which has continued to grow from strength to strength within recent years.”

“The Fund continues to register exponential growth in investment income and total assets for its participating members,” said Mabulekesi.

NBM PAL will hold a similar seminar for its Blantyre customers on Wednesday.

NBM PAL is a pension service company registered by the Registrar of Financial Institutions.