ROAD TO 2025: MCP’s “ex-wife” UTM asks Youth to register in large numbers

The Publicity Secretary for former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) bedmate UTM, Felix Njawala, has urged the youth to register in large numbers when voter registration begins, enabling them to participate in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a candlelight ceremony in Blantyre’s Ndirande Township, Njawala emphasized the importance of youth participation in shaping the country’s future.

“If you want to see change, then make sure you register to vote,” he said.

The ceremony, also attended by UDF’s Atupele Muluzi, legislators Ishmael Mkumba and Chipiliro Mpinganjira, aimed to honor the memory of late UTM leader Saulos Chilima and others who perished in the June 10, 2024, plane crash.

Muluzi stressed the need for young people to keep the fire of change burning until Malawi achieves the transformation it needs.

“I have come to support this course, as you know we also lost our mother in the tragedy. We lost important people; let us continue to honor them by following their vision,” he said.

UTM continues to hold memorial candle light events across the country to honor Chilima’s legacy and that of the others who died in the plane crash.