Mutharika declares to win 2025 polls with landslide, says winning is in DPP’s DNA

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika has expressed confidence that his party will win the 2025 presidential elections with a landslide.

Speaking at a fundraising event at PAGE House in Mangochi, Mutharika said: “As I said during the last fundraiser in Blantyre, victory is within our grasp! I repeat the same today.”

The former President of Malawi added: “We are going to establish a government for all Malawians! The government for one religion, tribe, or small sect of people must go!”

Mutharika also called on the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to end politics of intimidation, urging President Chakwera to ensure that all political parties can conduct rallies freely across the country.

“Intimidating people of other political parties, especially in the Central Region, is part of rigging. Let me call upon President Chakwera for the fourth time to assure Malawians that every party is free to conduct rallies across the country,” Mutharika said.

The event was attended by senior DPP members, well-wishers, supporters, and sympathizers, aiming to raise funds for the party’s elective convention.

Organizing Chairperson Dr. Jean Mathanga emphasized: “The party needs us all to take part so that we get back to power come 2025.”

The DPP and Mutharika have been in the opposition since the 2020 presidential elections, which saw Mutharika lose to President Chakwera.

Despite the setback, Mutharika remains popular among Malawians, his supporters, and the DPP is determined to regain power in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Malawians are increasingly expressing discontent with the current administration led by President Chakwera, citing unfulfilled campaign promises and a deteriorating economic situation.

Many are now calling for the return of the DPP, which they perceive as a more effective and development-oriented government.

With Mutharika at the helm, the DPP is poised to capitalize on this sentiment and reclaim power in 2025.