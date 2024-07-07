MINISTER OF LIES: DPP not invited to independence celebrations

A controversy has erupted in Malawi after a government minister claimed that all political parties, including the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), were invited to the 60th Independence Day celebrations.

However, the DPP has denied receiving an invitation, exposing the minister’s lie.

Ministerial committee chairperson Harry Mkandawire insisted that “all parties received invitations” and that “there is no party which can claim that it did not receive an invitation.”

However, DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba contradicted this statement, saying, “We did not receive any invitation.”

The DPP’s absence from the event was noticeable, and their exclusion has raised questions about the government’s commitment to unity.

The event was attended by President Lazarus Chakwera, who led prayers for peace and unity, but the DPP’s non-invitation has marred the celebrations.

Other opposition parties, such as the Aford and United Democratic Front, confirmed receiving invitations, but the DPP’s exclusion has sparked debate about the government’s sincerity in promoting national unity.

The People’s Development Party president, Kondwani Nankhumwa, was also absent, citing late notification as the reason.

The government’s lie has raised concerns about its transparency and accountability, with many questioning the minister’s statement.

The DPP’s non-invitation has also raised questions about the government’s willingness to engage with the opposition and promote national unity.