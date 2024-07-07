spot_img
32.1 C
New York
Sunday, July 7, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawian “Romeo and Juliet” commit suicide over religious differences

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In a tragic incident reminiscent of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, a young couple in Salima district, has taken their own lives due to irreconcilable religious differences.

According to Sub Inspector Rabecca Ndiwate, Salima Police Public Relations Officer, Finiyasi Alex, 21, and Jacklean Mustafa, 17, were found hanging in their bedroom at Chiwoko Village, Traditional Authority Kalonga.

The couple’s relatives had disapproved of their union due to differing religious beliefs, leading to tension in their marriage.

When Finiyasi decided to end the relationship, Jacklean was devastated.

She took her own life, and upon discovering her body, Finiyasi hung himself as well, fearing accusations from her relatives.

A suicide note left by Finiyasi revealed his motivations.

Postmortem results from Salima District Hospital confirmed death by suffocation due to strangulation.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the destructive power of religious intolerance and the devastating consequences of societal pressure.

The Salima Police are urging families to embrace love and understanding over dogma and hate.

Previous article
Apolisi amanga mayi Matako
Next article
Chikangawa Memorial: Mtambo slams Chakwera’s Government for Religious ‘crackdown’
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc