Malawian “Romeo and Juliet” commit suicide over religious differences

In a tragic incident reminiscent of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, a young couple in Salima district, has taken their own lives due to irreconcilable religious differences.

According to Sub Inspector Rabecca Ndiwate, Salima Police Public Relations Officer, Finiyasi Alex, 21, and Jacklean Mustafa, 17, were found hanging in their bedroom at Chiwoko Village, Traditional Authority Kalonga.

The couple’s relatives had disapproved of their union due to differing religious beliefs, leading to tension in their marriage.

When Finiyasi decided to end the relationship, Jacklean was devastated.

She took her own life, and upon discovering her body, Finiyasi hung himself as well, fearing accusations from her relatives.

A suicide note left by Finiyasi revealed his motivations.

Postmortem results from Salima District Hospital confirmed death by suffocation due to strangulation.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the destructive power of religious intolerance and the devastating consequences of societal pressure.

The Salima Police are urging families to embrace love and understanding over dogma and hate.