Chikangawa Memorial: Mtambo slams Chakwera’s Government for Religious ‘crackdown’

Vice President of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Timothy Mtambo, has lambasted the government for threatening Catholic Church leaders against conducting memorial service prayers at Nthungwa in Chikangawa forest.

Mtambo condemned the government’s actions as “out of order” and accused them of prioritizing interference in religious affairs over addressing the country’s economic woes.

“It is shocking that instead of focusing on running the country and reducing the prices of basic necessities, the government is busy threatening religious leaders,” Mtambo said.

He praised the late Vice President Dr. Saulosi Klaus Chilima, who he said brought a “revolutionary mind” to politics and made Malawians proud of their country.

Mtambo noted that Chilima’s legacy was one of fighting for unity, civilized politics, and a dedicated and accountable civil service.

“Malawi has gone into darkness since Chilima’s passing. We have no reason to celebrate at BICC after 60 years, as the lives of poor Malawians continue to dip into poverty while elites enjoy themselves, including their grandchildren,” Mtambo said.

He urged Malawians to continue Chilima’s legacy of fighting for their rights against “dark forces” and called for economic liberation and industrialization.

The Livingstonia Synod led the prayers instead of the Catholic Church, which had been threatened by the government.