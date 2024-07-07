Chakwera seals his presidential ambitions

President Lazarus Chakwera has officially cemented his bid for re-election, becoming the first candidate to submit his nomination papers and pay the required fee to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

According to Kezzie Msukwa, chairperson of the party’s convention committee, Chakwera paid the K5 million nomination fee, solidifying his intention to contest the presidency in the upcoming election.

The move comes as no surprise, as Chakwera had previously declared his intention to seek a second term in office.

The President’s decision to pay the nomination fee demonstrates his commitment to his ambition and his confidence in his chances of winning the party’s presidential ticket.

The MCP convention, scheduled for August 8-10, will see Chakwera face off against other aspiring candidates vying for the party’s presidential nomination..