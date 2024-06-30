Waxy Kay’s beloved father Bishop Kapenga dies

Bishop Charles Kapenga, a renowned preacher and father of popular hip-hop artist Waxy Kay, has passed away at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Waxy Kay confirmed the devastating news with local media.

Bishop Kapenga was a highly respected figure in Malawi, known for his inspiring sermons and strong online presence.

He was the founder of Believers Assembly International Church

Just days ago, Waxy Kay released a new song titled “Ndikupempha,” an RnB gospel track dedicated to his ailing father and all others who are sick.

His passing has sent shockwaves across the nation, with fans and fellow citizens flocking to social media to pay their respects.

As the news of Bishop Kapenga’s passing continues to spread, Malawians come together to mourn the loss of a true leader and visionary.