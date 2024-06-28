Gays, lesbians need deliverance – CCAP

Vasco Kachipapa, Secretary General of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Nkhoma Synod, has called for prayer and deliverance for individuals engaged in same-sex relationships, following a landmark court ruling in Blantyre.

Kachipapa believes that most people who practice homosexuality do so due to poverty and mental health issues, and thus require spiritual support and guidance.

His comments come after the High Court’s Constitutional Court dismissed a case seeking to legalize same-sex relationships in Malawi.

The case, brought by two individuals, sought to have sections of the Penal Code that criminalize same-sex relationships declared unconstitutional.

However, the court ruled that the sections were indeed constitutional, effectively maintaining the ban on same-sex relationships in the country.