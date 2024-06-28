spot_img
19.3 C
New York
Friday, June 28, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Gays, lesbians need deliverance – CCAP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Vasco Kachipapa, Secretary General of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Nkhoma Synod, has called for prayer and deliverance for individuals engaged in same-sex relationships, following a landmark court ruling in Blantyre.

Kachipapa believes that most people who practice homosexuality do so due to poverty and mental health issues, and thus require spiritual support and guidance.

His comments come after the High Court’s Constitutional Court dismissed a case seeking to legalize same-sex relationships in Malawi.

The case, brought by two individuals, sought to have sections of the Penal Code that criminalize same-sex relationships declared unconstitutional.

However, the court ruled that the sections were indeed constitutional, effectively maintaining the ban on same-sex relationships in the country.

Previous article
Breaking News: Malawi Rejects Same-Sex Marriages
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc