Malawi’s former President Mutharika pays emotional tribute to late VP Chilima

Former President of Malawi, Peter Mutharika, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Vice President, Saulos Chilima, who was laid to rest today in Ntcheu.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Mutharika remembered Chilima as a “dynamic young man” with “exceptional” skills, vision, and energy.

He recalled their first meeting at Comesa Hall in Blantyre in 2014, where Chilima whispered to him, “Bwana tiiphula game iyi” (We will win).

Mutharika praised Chilima’s unwavering compassion, dedication, and courage, saying, “He embodied rare courage and wisdom in decision-making, always guided by principles of honesty and transparency.”

The former President acknowledged that their paths eventually diverged but emphasized that he always held Chilima in high esteem, like a son.

He expressed his deepest gratitude for the time they spent together, saying, “May God embrace you in His eternal care. Your dreams and aspirations for our nation will endure, serving as a lasting testament to your unwavering dedication.”

Mutharika attended the burial ceremony in Ntcheu, where he joined other dignitaries in paying their final respects to the late Vice President.