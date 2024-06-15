spot_img
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Dr. Kabambe attends Shanil’s funeral, pays tribute to Chilima

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor, Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, on Friday, attended the funeral ceremony of former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri in Balaka, paying tribute to her and Vice President Saulos Chilima, who both tragically passed away in a plane crash on Monday.

At the funeral, where he also laid a wreath, Dr Kabambe joined other dignitaries including former President Bakili Muluzi, former President Joyce Banda, former First Lady Madame Gertrude Mutharika and DPP Vice President for the Eastern Region Bright Msaka in paying their last respects to the former First Lady who was well known for her philanthropic work and service to the nation.

And paying tribute to Dr Chilima, Dr. Kabambe expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, particularly Madam Mary Chilima and children.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Dr Kabambe praised Dr. Chilima’s dedication to serving Malawiand and his commitment to progress and development, saying his legacy will be deeply missed.

Dr. Kabambe added, “As Malawi mourns the loss of Dr. Chilima and eight others, it is important for the nation to come together in unity and solidarity to honour their memory and move forward with courage and determination.”

He added, “The loss of Dr. Chilima and the other eight individuals have cast a dark cloud over the nation, leaving families, friends, and colleagues grappling with immense grief and sorrow. May their legacies inspire us to strive for a better tomorrow.”

Vice President Chilima will be laid to rest on Monday in his home district of Ntcheu, where he will be honoured with a state funeral.

