Air Cargo, MDF pact to enhance African cargo services and trade

Air Cargo Malawi Limited (ACM) and the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to charter aircraft for cargo transportation, enhancing ACM’s capabilities and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

The partnership will enable ACM to transport specialised cargo consignments between Malawi, SADC, COMESA, and East Africa, providing seamless logistics for exporters and importers. The agreement also demonstrates ACM’s progress in its turnaround strategy.

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both parties, including the Chairman of Air Cargo Malawi Limited Felix Tandwe, Chief Executive Officer Thokozani Unyolo and the Commander of the Malawi Defence Force General Paul Valentino Phiri.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing reliable and efficient air cargo services,” said Tandwe. “We are proud to work with the Malawi Defence Forces to enhance our services and contribute to the country’s economic development,” he added.

Unyolo said the MOU opens up an opportunity for export of specialised cargo such as cut flowers and other horticultural products to Africa and beyond.

For his part, MDF Commander Valentino Phiri said, “We are pleased to partner with Air Cargo Malawi Limited, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the country’s economic growth and development.”

Phiri added that the charters will maximize the usage of MDF planes to generate additional revenue for the aviation department.

The partnership is expected to boost trade and economic development in the region, aligning with the Malawi 2063 vision.