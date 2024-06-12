Ramaphosa sends condolences after Malawi vice president dies

BROTHERLY HUG: Chilima and Ramaphosa- File Photo

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has expressed his condolences to the people of the Republic of Malawi following the untimely deaths of Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and nine passengers in an aircraft crash.

Chilima died after an aircraft he and nine others were travelling in disappeared on Monday during a domestic flight.

“On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Malawi on the passing of Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima and nine passengers in an aircraft crash.

“Vice President Chilima passed away after an aircraft in which he and nine personnel were travelling disappeared on Monday, 10 June 2024, during a domestic flight,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

“President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to Vice-President Chilima’s family. The president’s thoughts are also with His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera and the Cabinet of the Republic of Malawi.”

Ramaphosa said Chilima’s death is a moment of tragedy that calls for South Africans to stand united with the people of Malawi.

Moment of tragedy



“This is a moment of tragedy in which we are united with the people of Malawi. As you mourn the passing of a youthful leader who advanced the aspirations of his country. [He also advanced] our youthful continent from his position in Malawi’s Presidency.

“This is a loss felt across our country and region. We pray that the people of Malawi will be blessed with the fortitude and peace required. [As we join them] in this moment of deep sadness and national mourning,” said Ramaphosa.