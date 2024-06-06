Select financial services opens new branch

By Patience Longwe

Lilongwe June 6, Mana: Select Financial Services (SFS) Limited says its newly opened branch in Lilongwe will ease financial solutions accessibility and empower Malawians in the country.

Speaking during the opening ceremony in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Board Chairperson for SFS, Terence Nsamala, said the new branch represents a symbolic dedication to uplift Malawians financially.

“By providing access to financial services, we are not only offering loans and savings accounts, but also investing in the dreams, ambitions and the future of our clients.

“Our goal is to empower entrepreneurship, uplift communities and drive sustainable economic growth,” he said.

Nsamala said SFS is committed to providing personalized and innovative financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client.

Board Member for Malawi Microfinance Network (MMN), Robert Kapyepye, said the launch will foster development of microfinance industry.

“The importance of the microfinance industry to the economic development of the country cannot be over emphasized. Microfinance service providers are playing a pivotal role in government’s drive to extend financial services to underserved populations.

Today’s launch accords an opportunity to appreciate and take stock of what the microfinance sector and, in particular, what SFS has done and achieved over the years having obtained an operating license in Malawi by offering affordable and innovative products and friendly services to the Malawi population,”he said.

SFS Limited which has three branches, operates 28 satellite sites across the country. A fourth branch is expected to be opened in Zomba in July.