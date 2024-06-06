Police arrest “Mwandikumbukira” tricksters

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two men notorious for tricking people using the phrase “mwandikumbukira” – a tactic to gain victims’ trust by feigning familiarity.

Mike Thawale, 38, and James Magaleta, 33, were caught by detectives while attempting to steal from a visitor in the city.

“The suspects have been using this trick to deceive people for a long time, and we are glad to have finally apprehended them,” said Hastings Chigalu, Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer.

“Their modus operandi is to approach victims, claim to know them, and offer to help with shopping at cheaper prices.

“But instead, they swap the victim’s cash with fake banknotes. We urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious behavior.”

Both men have prior convictions for similar offenses, with court orders to repay stolen cash and six-month suspended sentences.

They will face court soon to answer to charges of theft.