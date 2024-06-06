spot_img
27.6 C
New York
Thursday, June 6, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawi Attorney General Chakaka Nyirenda seeks to block Kalumo’s removal as Immigration Chief

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Chakaka Nyirenda:

Malawi’s Attorney General, Thabbo Chakaka Nyirenda, has applied for a stay of execution on the High Court ruling that nullified Charles Kalumo’s appointment as Director General of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

The move comes after the High Court in Blantyre ruled that President Lazarus Chakwera’s appointment of Kalumo was unlawful and ordered him to step down immediately.

The Attorney General’s Office has confirmed that the application was made pending an appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The High Court ruling had declared Kalumo’s appointment illegal and unconstitutional, and directed the President to appoint a qualified and suitable candidate to fill the position.

The Attorney General’s move is seen as a bid to block the implementation of the court ruling and allow Kalumo to remain in office pending the appeal.

The development is a significant twist in the legal battle over Kalumo’s appointment, which has been a subject of controversy in Malawi.

Previous article
“God is my witness, I am not a gold digger” – Annie Mumba convicted of murdering husband
Next article
Chilima departs South Korea with optimism for Malawi’s economic growth
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc