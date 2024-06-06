Malawi Attorney General Chakaka Nyirenda seeks to block Kalumo’s removal as Immigration Chief

Chakaka Nyirenda:

Malawi’s Attorney General, Thabbo Chakaka Nyirenda, has applied for a stay of execution on the High Court ruling that nullified Charles Kalumo’s appointment as Director General of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

The move comes after the High Court in Blantyre ruled that President Lazarus Chakwera’s appointment of Kalumo was unlawful and ordered him to step down immediately.

The Attorney General’s Office has confirmed that the application was made pending an appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The High Court ruling had declared Kalumo’s appointment illegal and unconstitutional, and directed the President to appoint a qualified and suitable candidate to fill the position.

The Attorney General’s move is seen as a bid to block the implementation of the court ruling and allow Kalumo to remain in office pending the appeal.

The development is a significant twist in the legal battle over Kalumo’s appointment, which has been a subject of controversy in Malawi.