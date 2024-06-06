Government’s final plea rejected, Healthcare strike to proceed

Malawi’s government has failed to prevent a nationwide strike by healthcare workers, set to begin on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Despite last-minute efforts by Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, the strike is expected to go ahead, with healthcare workers demanding improved working conditions and increased allowances.

The National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (Nonm) and the Physician Assistants Union of Malawi (Paum) have written to hospital directors, informing them of the impending strike and requesting preparations for adequate hospital coverage during the sit-in.

In a letter, Paum president Solomon Chomba and Nonm counterpart Shouts Simeza stated, “We are unable to indicate the duration of the sit-in as it is dependent on the response and action by the government.”

The strike follows months of failed negotiations between the government and healthcare workers, who accuse the authorities of lacking commitment to resolving their grievances.

The industrial action is expected to paralyze healthcare services in the country, putting patients’ lives at risk.

The government’s failure to address the concerns of healthcare workers has sparked criticism, with many questioning the authorities’ priorities and handling of the situation.

As the strike looms, concerns are growing about the potential impact on Malawi’s already struggling healthcare system.