spot_img
27.6 C
New York
Thursday, June 6, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

“God is my witness, I am not a gold digger” – Annie Mumba convicted of murdering husband

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Annie Mumba, the widow of Professor Peter Mumba, broke down in tears in court as she was found guilty of murdering her husband.

“God is my witness, I am not a gold digger. I loved my husband,” she sobbed, vehemently denying any involvement in his death.

The High Court in Lilongwe delivered the verdict, convicting Mumba of deliberately delaying medical assistance for her husband, leading to his death from acute poisoning in April 2020.

Judge Mzondi Mvula stated that the evidence pointed to a planned death, and questioned the widow’s character, noting that she had not offered to pay for an autopsy to rule out foul play.

Instead, she had promptly upgraded her husband’s coffin to a casket and rushed to process his death gratuity.

The court also noted that Mumba’s previous husband had also died suddenly, and that the late Professor Mumba was a man full of life, who was writing a book on the day he died.

Relatives of the late Professor Mumba expressed relief and gratitude, thanking God for the delivery of justice.

The convicted widow will be sentenced on July 25, 2024.

Previous article
Court orders Kalumo to step down as Immigration Chief, Chakwera’s appointment deemed unlawful
Next article
Malawi Attorney General Chakaka Nyirenda seeks to block Kalumo’s removal as Immigration Chief
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc