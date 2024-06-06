“God is my witness, I am not a gold digger” – Annie Mumba convicted of murdering husband

Annie Mumba, the widow of Professor Peter Mumba, broke down in tears in court as she was found guilty of murdering her husband.

“God is my witness, I am not a gold digger. I loved my husband,” she sobbed, vehemently denying any involvement in his death.

The High Court in Lilongwe delivered the verdict, convicting Mumba of deliberately delaying medical assistance for her husband, leading to his death from acute poisoning in April 2020.

Judge Mzondi Mvula stated that the evidence pointed to a planned death, and questioned the widow’s character, noting that she had not offered to pay for an autopsy to rule out foul play.

Instead, she had promptly upgraded her husband’s coffin to a casket and rushed to process his death gratuity.

The court also noted that Mumba’s previous husband had also died suddenly, and that the late Professor Mumba was a man full of life, who was writing a book on the day he died.

Relatives of the late Professor Mumba expressed relief and gratitude, thanking God for the delivery of justice.

The convicted widow will be sentenced on July 25, 2024.