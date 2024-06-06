Gaba Who? Flames scorch Sao Tome

Malawi’s national football team, the Flames, have secured a convincing 3-1 win over Sao Tome & Principe in a World Cup qualifier at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, despite the controversial omission of star striker Gabadihno Mhango.

Goals from Chawanagwa Kaonga, Lanjesi Nkhoma, and Chifundo Mphasi sealed the victory for the Flames, who demonstrated their prowess without their lethal striker.

The win propels Malawi to third place in the group, with six points, while Sao Tome remains at the bottom without a point.

Coach Patrick Mabedi’s selected squad proved their mettle, silencing doubters and making the country proud.

Chawanagwa Kaonga and Lanjesi Nkhoma, who have been making waves in the football scene, scored crucial goals, showcasing their skills and talent.