Former RBM Governor Dr Kabambe to Deliver Public Lecture on Industrialization at Catholic University

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe is set to deliver a public lecture this afternoon at the Catholic University in Nguludi, Chiradzulu.

The lecture will focus on the urgent need for a paradigm shift in Malawi’s development framework to achieve industrialization and sustainable development.

“I am a strong believer that Malawi has the ability to realize its full potential and build a more prosperous future for its people by focusing on industrialization and taking a more comprehensive approach to development,” Kabambe wrote on his Facebook page.

The lecture comes as Malawi marks 60years since becoming a Republic, with Kabambe noting that the country has retrogressed on its industrialization agenda.

“Malawi desperately needs a paradigm shift in its development framework to industrialize,” Kabambe emphasized.

The event will be live on Times TV, Times 360 Facebook page, Times Radio, and MIJ FM.

Dr. Kabambe is fondly remembered by all Malawians for bringing stability to the Malawian economy, which resulted in low prices of basic needs and services.

During his time at Reserve Bank of Malawi, he managed to reduce inflation rate to a single digit within the first year from 24% to 7.1% in 2017 and effectively managed to keep the exchange rate stable at the rate of K 732 to the US$, and turned around a projected loss of K 4 billion to a profit in the excess of K60 billion.