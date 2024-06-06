Flames without Gaba: Will they blaze today?

Flames Striker Gaba

Malawi’s national football team, the Flames, are gearing up to take on Sao Tome in a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup qualifier at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe this afternoon, but the absence of prolific striker Gabadihno Mhango has sent shockwaves throughout the football community.

Mhango’s unexpected omission from the squad has sparked a frenzy of speculation and debate, with many questioning the logic behind the move.

Despite the controversy, the Flames remain focused on securing a crucial victory against Sao Tome, with coach Patrick Mabedi expressing confidence in his selected squad.

The match takes on added significance, with Malawi sitting fourth in the group with three points, six behind leaders Tunisia.

A win would propel the Flames to third place, with Liberia currently occupying that spot with four points.

The visitors, Sao Tome, are yet to secure a point in the qualifiers, making this a crucial encounter for both teams. The stage is set for a battle of pride, skill, and redemption, as the Flames look to silence the doubters and make their country proud.

The match kicks off at 14:30 local time, with fans flocking to Bingu National Stadium to witness the drama unfold.

Will the Flames prove their mettle without their lethal striker, or will Sao Tome capitalize on the turmoil? One thing is certain – this encounter promises to be an electrifying contest.