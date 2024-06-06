Court orders Kalumo to step down as Immigration Chief, Chakwera’s appointment deemed unlawful

The High Court in Blantyre has ruled that the appointment of Charles Kalumo as director general of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services was unlawful.

In a judgement delivered on June 6, 2024, Judge Mike Tembo declared that Kalumo’s appointment violated applicable laws and ordered him to cease holding the position immediately.

The ruling follows a judicial review application filed by Chikhulupiliro Zidana, who argued that Kalumo’s appointment was “illegal and unconstitutional”.

President Lazarus Chakwera had appointed Kalumo in August 2022, exercising his powers under the Constitution and Public Service Act.

However, the court has now deemed this appointment null and void.

The judgement directs the President to appoint a qualified and suitable candidate from the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services or the public service to fill the position.

This development comes as a significant blow to the government, which had defended Kalumo’s appointment as lawful.

The ruling is seen as a major victory for Zidana and a testament to the rule of law in Malawi.