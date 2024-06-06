Chilima departs South Korea with optimism for Malawi’s economic growth

By Andrew Mkonda in Seoul, South Korea.

Seoul-Korea, June 6, Mana: Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has departed from South Korea with optimism that Malawians will soon see the benefits of the Korea-Africa Summit trip which President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera delegated him to attend.

Speaking to the media at the end of the Summit, Dr Chilima disclosed that there will be several immediate low-hanging fruits that will be realized from the two-day summit.

Chilima said trade and agriculture agreements which have been signed between Malawi and Korea will among others see increased production of agricultural produce for the export market.

According to the Vice President, it was worthwhile for a country like Malawi to attend a summit which attracted more than 50 heads of state and government.

Among other engagements during the summit, the Vice President had an audience with Korean Prime Minister, Dr Han Duck Soo.

He also had talks with former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon who now heads the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), an intergovernmental organization supporting and promoting sustainable economic growth in developing countries which currently has 48 member states.

The Vice President also had an interaction with Malawians living in South Korea on a number of developmental issues.

Dr Chilima has since left for Malawi and is expected to arrive back home on Sunday.