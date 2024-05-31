Chaponda tells Chakwera to cut travels, Focus on critical issues

Leader of the Opposition George Chaponda has urged President Lazarus Chakwera to reduce his internal travel schedule and focus on addressing the country’s critical issues.

In a statement, Chaponda said, “As the Leader of the Opposition, I am obliged to urge President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to reassess his priorities and focus on the critical issues affecting our nation…

“The people of our nation expect and deserve a president who is engaged, attentive, and committed to finding solutions to our most pressing challenges.”

Chaponda criticized the president’s excessive internal travel, stating, “The costs associated with excessive internal travel for government officials to attend trivial events can place a significant burden on taxpayers and divert much-needed resources away from essential services.”

He added, “While some engagements are undoubtedly important, many others seem to be more focused on photo opportunities and publicity stunts.”

Chaponda called on the president to “reduce his travel schedule and focus on pressing issues affecting our people, limit his attendance at non-essential events and ceremonies, and prioritize the welfare and well-being of our citizens over photo opportunities and publicity stunts.”

He concluded, “By cutting down on unnecessary trips, the President can set a positive example of fiscal prudence that he preached when he was in opposition and what he promised when he just ascended into power.”

There was no immediate comment from President Chakwera’s spokesperson, Anthony Kasunda, or Government spokesperson, Moses Kunkuyu, on the matter.