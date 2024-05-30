Jetu’s music is pure nonsense

By Joshua Chisa Mbele

There is something that Jetu is teaching the society. She may not even be aware of it.

Dependecy syndrome is a sure way to live & die in poverty. Self-pity is a curse.

Love Her, Hate Her. She is saying; unless you inspire your grannies, they are destined to be beggars.

JETU is saying to the youths, look at my age. Yet I’m here sweating.

Let me be blunt: Her Music is Pure Nonsense.

It’s the colours of her age, energy & determination that make her beat the odds.

Jetu will get standing ovation wherever she goes.

JETU will walk on a red carpet in Hollywood one day.

The world loves people who beat the odds.