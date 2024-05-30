spot_img
18.2 C
New York
Thursday, May 30, 2024
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

Jetu’s music is pure nonsense

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Joshua Chisa Mbele

There is something that Jetu is teaching the society. She may not even be aware of it.

Dependecy syndrome is a sure way to live & die in poverty. Self-pity is a curse.

Love Her, Hate Her. She is saying; unless you inspire your grannies, they are destined to be beggars.

JETU is saying to the youths, look at my age. Yet I’m here sweating.

Let me be blunt: Her Music is Pure Nonsense.

It’s the colours of her age, energy & determination that make her beat the odds.

Jetu will get standing ovation wherever she goes.

JETU will walk on a red carpet in Hollywood one day.

The world loves people who beat the odds.

Previous article
Heavy Police Presence at Immigration Headquarters Amid Reports of Impending Staff Cuts
Next article
Chakwera to seek re-election in 2025
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc