spot_img
21.2 C
New York
Thursday, May 30, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Heavy Police Presence at Immigration Headquarters Amid Reports of Impending Staff Cuts

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A large contingent of police officers has been deployed to the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services headquarters in Blantyre, sparking speculation about the reason for their presence.

According to sources within the Immigration Department, the police arrived at the premises at around 6AM, fueling rumors that some officers are set to be fired.

The deployment comes on the heels of a petition presented by a group of immigration officers to the Ministry of Homeland Security on Monday, calling for the resignation of the department’s director general, Charles Kalumo.

While the exact reason for the police presence remains unclear, sources suggest that it may be related to the impending staff cuts and the potential for unrest.

The heavy police presence has raised eyebrows, and many are watching the situation closely to see how it unfolds.

Previous article
LWB exonerates itself after CDEDI invoked ATI Actauction over the sale of Hino 500
Next article
Jetu’s music is pure nonsense
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc