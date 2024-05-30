Heavy Police Presence at Immigration Headquarters Amid Reports of Impending Staff Cuts

A large contingent of police officers has been deployed to the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services headquarters in Blantyre, sparking speculation about the reason for their presence.

According to sources within the Immigration Department, the police arrived at the premises at around 6AM, fueling rumors that some officers are set to be fired.

The deployment comes on the heels of a petition presented by a group of immigration officers to the Ministry of Homeland Security on Monday, calling for the resignation of the department’s director general, Charles Kalumo.

While the exact reason for the police presence remains unclear, sources suggest that it may be related to the impending staff cuts and the potential for unrest.

The heavy police presence has raised eyebrows, and many are watching the situation closely to see how it unfolds.