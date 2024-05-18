Minister Kunkuyu appeals for positive media coverage

By Evance Chisiano

Blantyre, May 18, Mana: Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu has appealed to Malawian media to portray good image of Malawi as the country would host more than 600 delegates.

The conference will attract foreign participants to the first ever population conference at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe from May 20 to 24, 2024.

He made the appeal on Saturday at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre where he addressed a press briefing alongside Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola Banda ahead of 9th Africa Population Conference.

Kunkuyu disclosed that Prime Minister of Iceland, Rt, Hon, Benediktsson and many foreign delegates are expected to attend the conference.

“We believe the media will play an important role during the conference. Let us tell visitors good about Malawi. Write stories that will portray good image about Malawi,” he appealed to reporters that attended the press briefing.

The Conference is expecting closer to 100 young generations from higher learning institutions, researchers, delegates from ministries, departments, Civil Society Organizations and agencies of top of foreign delegates to discuss issues of population and their negative impact on socio-economic development in Africa.

The Minister disclosed that President would open the conference on May 20, 2024 which would be held under the theme Road to 2030; Leveraging Africas Human Capital to Achieve Transformation in a World of Uncertainty.

He said this was Malawis opportunity to shine to the world through its warm heartedness and rich cultural diversity and natural resources.

“Malawi will get international visibility and will benefit a lot on tourism and hospitality,” Kunkuyu added.

He appealed to all Malawians to give foreign delegates a warm welcome to Malawi so that Malawi should reflect what it is.

“If we cant give them a hand, lets give them a smile,” the Minister added.

Prime Minister of Iceland will visit Mangochi next week to appreciate support that his government has been rendering to Malawi especially in the health sector.

Minister of Finance, Banda said African faces numerous challenges on issues to do with population and its impact such that the conference would discuss and provide solutions to such issues.

“The Conference will provide plat form for researchers to share knowledge on population dynamics,” he said and anticipated that the Conference shall provide collaboration among stakeholders to find lasting solution of issues of growing populations that impact on national economies.