Ecoride-backed Pacers Netball Club thrashes Standard Sisters by 49 Baskets

In an electrifying display of skill and teamwork, Pacers Netball Club, sponsored by Ecoride, kicked off their inaugural season in the Blantyre and Districts Netball League with a resounding victory over Standard Sisters, winning 49-22 at the Blantyre Sports Complex on Saturday.

Ecoride Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pilirani Namalomba praised the team’s impressive performance, saying, “We’re thrilled to see our sponsored team, Pacers Netball Club, start the season on a high note.

“Their exceptional skills and teamwork are a testament to their dedication and hard work.”

Comprised of graduates from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), Pacers Netball Club is a force to be reckoned with in the league.

Ecoride, the innovative company behind the popular Ecoride Taxi App which connects customets and Taxi operators, has provided the team with brand-new kits as part of their sponsorship package.

This partnership is a win-win for both parties, as Ecoride’s support enables Pacers Netball Club to focus on their game while the team’s success brings exposure and pride to the Ecoride brand.

With this convincing win, Pacers Netball Club sets the tone for a promising season ahead, and Ecoride’s backing is sure to propel them to even greater heights.

The Blantyre and Districts Netball League is sponsored by Rainbow Paints.