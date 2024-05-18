Africa Population Conference to showcase Malawi’s potential

By Tikondane Vega

Blantyre, May 18, Mana: Government has said hosting of 9th Africa Population Conference would boost the countrys revenue through tourism and hospitality services.

Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu ho was accompanied by Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola Banda disclosed Saturday during a media briefing in Blantyre.

He said the conference would help to showcase some of the tourism potential the country has and woo would be investors to come.

Kunkuyu said President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera would open the conference under the them; Road to 2030; Leveraging Africas Human Capital to Achieve Transformation in a World of Uncertainty, be held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe with over 600 high profile delegates expected to attend.

“There will be high delegates coming in the country including Prime Minister of Iceland.

The conference is coming at a time when Malawi is looking forward to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and Malawi 2063. The knowledge to be shared will highly benefit Malawi proper planning.

“The Conference will raise Malawi footprints. My plea is; let us all continue showing our warm heartedness. By doing so our image will be built on trust and tourism development will be raised,” Kunkuyu said.

The Minister said the conference would bring key stakeholders in the population sector and experiences to be share would highly benefit Malawi for in planning developments.

The Conference is held every four years and this will be the first time be held in Malawi.

Banda said the conference would strengthen partnership between Malawi and key foreign stakeholders, building capacity of next generation, enhancing collaboration as well as sharing information related to population.

He said Ministry of Finance was coordinating the conference and it would run from May 20 to 24, 2024.

“There will be Civil Society Organizations, legislators, young generation from higher learning institutions, researchers and other key stakeholder in as far as issues of populations are concerned. This is the reason we are saying the meeting will provide platform for knowledge sharing as well as exploring strategies for sustainable development,” Finance Minister added.

He pointed out that the conference would align Malawi 2063 on issues of human capital development adding with this Malawi would have evidence based policies.

Banda added, “It is expected that Malawi will highlight its achievement in health, gender equality, climate change and environment among other important areas. We take this as our opportunity to showcase what Malawi has in store.”

The Two Ministers were flanked by Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, Jacob Mazalale and Secretary to the Treasury, Betchani Tcheleni.