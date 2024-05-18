AFORD Condemns Attacks on its Members, Calls for Peace

The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has strongly condemned the recent attacks on its members in Mponera, where preparations were underway for a rally to be hosted by its President, Rt. Hon. Enock Kanzingeni Chihana (EKC), this Sunday, May 19, 2024.

According to AFORD National Publicity Secretary, Annie Amatullah Maluwa, the suspected thugs, identified as Chikwanje, Modiala, Yesaya, Luwisi, Sajeni, Edo, Masala, Maxwell, Jimmy, and Alex, have been perpetrating violence and intimidation, while law enforcers have failed to take action due to orders from above.

AFORD has expressed deep concern over the growing incidents of attacks and barricades targeted at political opponents, which undermine democratic values and threaten the safety and well-being of political candidates and their supporters.

The party has also condemned the rise of xenophobia, hate speech, and ethnocentric language, particularly among politicians, which erode public trust in the electoral system.

AFORD has called upon all stakeholders, including political parties, the media, and civil society, to work together to uphold peace and stability in the country, and has urged the Malawi Police Service to act with professionalism and impartiality.

Furthermore, AFORD has appealed to the international community to intervene and condemn the barbaric behavior of the Chakwera-led government, which has failed to respect democratic values and the rule of law.

In conclusion, AFORD has emphasized its commitment to promoting democracy and peaceful participation in the electoral process, and has urged all stakeholders to work towards a violence-free and inclusive political environment.