Inadequate funds affecting roads rehabilitation

By Thandie Chinthambi

Mzuzu, April 25: Mzuzu City Council has revealed that inadequate funding was having an effect on progress to rehabilitate roads which are in bad shape in the City.

Spokesperson for the Council, McDonald Gondwe disclosed this Wednesday that the Council was aware of challenges which road users are experiencing due to the state of most roads within.

He said once the Council acquires adequate funds from government, it would ensure maintenance works on the dilapidated roads are made.

“We do acknowledge that most roads are not in good condition and we want to assure the residents of Mzuzu that we are doing our best to ensure that rehabilitation happens as soon as possible”, Gondwe said.

The Spokesperson said as one way of finding a solution to the problem, the council has advertised for contractors who would work on the road rehabilitation project while waiting for funding from government.

One of the Taxi Operators in Mzuzu, Captain Lucky said as taxi operators, they are usually faced with potholes in roads in the course of their work which brings them problems.

“It becomes difficult for us to operate as the roads are full of potholes. May the council please help us in maintaining the roads around the city”, Lucky said.

Another road user, Mphatso Chigona said the condition of the roads endangers people’s lives as accidents are inevitable.

“As bicycle operators, we sometimes get involved in road accidents as we try to avoid the potholes. We will be grateful once the roads have been maintained,” he said.