Chilima to attend Tanzania Union Day celebrations

By Sylvester Kumwenda in Dares Salaam, Tanzania

Dares Salaam, April 25: Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima is expected to attend the 60th commemoration of the Union Day of Tanganyika and Zanzibar on Friday which will be held at Uhuru Kenyata Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Celebrations are held annually to mark the creation of the United Republic of Tanzania when the Republic of Tanganyika and The Peoples Republic of Zanzibar exchanged articles of union on April 22, 1964, and became one state from April 26, 1964.

The Union was inaugurated by President, Julius Nyerere of Tanganyika and Sheik Abeid Aman Karume, leader of the Revolutionary Government in Zanzibar.

Chilima is set to arrive in Tanzania on Thursday for the celebrations which represent unity kinship, common struggle, and vision amongst the people of the former two sovereign states.

President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to lead the commemorations.

Currently, preparations are at an advanced state for one of Tanzania’s big days, which will be graced by Heads of State and dignitaries from other African countries like Namibia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, South Africa amongst others.