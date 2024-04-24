NANKHUMWA MEETS WINNIE MANDELA IN KENYA

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP is in Kenya on an official visit upon the invitation of the Kenyan Parliament. During his stay, he has seized the opportunity to engage with prominent figures, including Comrade Winnie Mandela, the Executive Director of Friends of Baba (FOBA) where discussions revolved around Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union (AU) Chairmanship.

Recently, FOBA announced the appointment of Nankhumwa into the Pan-African advocacy group to champion Raila Odinga’s AU Chairmanship bid.

Nankhumwa, recognizing the significance of regional alliances in advancing Odinga’s candidacy, engaged in robust dialogue with Mandela to explore avenues for garnering support from across the continent.

Drawing from his political acumen and understanding of regional dynamics, Nankhumwa pledged solidarity and cooperation, affirming his commitment to bolstering Odinga’s candidacy.

Mandela, in turn, lauded Nankhumwa’s efforts and emphasized the pivotal role of collective action in realizing Odinga’s vision for a more unified and progressive Africa.