spot_img
19.2 C
New York
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

NANKHUMWA MEETS WINNIE MANDELA IN KENYA

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, MP is in Kenya on an official visit upon the invitation of the Kenyan Parliament. During his stay, he has seized the opportunity to engage with prominent figures, including Comrade Winnie Mandela, the Executive Director of Friends of Baba (FOBA) where discussions revolved around Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union (AU) Chairmanship.

Recently, FOBA announced the appointment of Nankhumwa into the Pan-African advocacy group to champion Raila Odinga’s AU Chairmanship bid.

Nankhumwa, recognizing the significance of regional alliances in advancing Odinga’s candidacy, engaged in robust dialogue with Mandela to explore avenues for garnering support from across the continent.

Drawing from his political acumen and understanding of regional dynamics, Nankhumwa pledged solidarity and cooperation, affirming his commitment to bolstering Odinga’s candidacy.

Mandela, in turn, lauded Nankhumwa’s efforts and emphasized the pivotal role of collective action in realizing Odinga’s vision for a more unified and progressive Africa.

Previous article
Paramount Lundu declares war on “ill-minded” people who steals sugar cane from Nchalo Estates
Next article
Malawi Court dismisses Mphwiyo application …Area 43 mansion now government property
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc